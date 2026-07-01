Deshaun Watson Is Taking His QB Competition Prep To Another Level

Even though the Cleveland Browns are officially off until training camp opens in late July, their quarterback competition goes on unabated. Deshaun Watson is still working hard, remaining at the team’s headquarters to continue his preparation for the season.

On top of that, the veteran also held multiple workouts with his teammates. It’s a chance to develop some needed chemistry after being sidelined since October 2024.

As a part of that important process, Watson reportedly plans to host a passing camp early next month before the entire team reconvenes in Berea.

“In addition to spending this week at the Browns facility, Watson will host some of his offensive teammates for a passing camp in South Florida in mid-July,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

Shedeur Sanders will also be in attendance as the other legitimate contender for the starting quarterback job. The existence of these off-site training sessions had been a small matter of controversy, with Sanders noticeably unhappy with a question posed to him by a reporter during the final minicamp.

Watson clearly is taking nothing for granted as he attempts to revive his NFL career. He seemed to be well on his way to being named the starter by Todd Monken, but the head coach changed his plan to have someone in place by the start of training camp. Now, the final decision may not be made until he sees Watson and Sanders in preseason games.

About to turn 31 years old in September, Watson is still facing an uphill climb toward a successful season and a potential new contract afterward. He has played in just seven games since November 2023 due to a shoulder injury and a twice-torn Achilles tendon.

Sanders has been praised for his improvement this spring, so he likely does not want to lose ground by not being involved in this upcoming workout. As an offseason resident of Florida, he will be on hand as a display of team unity, instead of leading his own sessions somewhere else.

It is encouraging that the Browns are putting this much extra effort into their preparation, but it remains to be seen if it pays off in training camp and beyond.

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