Browns Insider Reveals His Expectations For New Offense

Cleveland’s elite defensive unit maintained continuity, keeping defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on their staff after the Browns finished on top of the league in defensive yards allowed.

After four seasons with former coordinator Alex Van Pelt running Cleveland’s offense, the Browns have entrusted veteran coach Ken Dorsey with this unit.

What will Cleveland’s offense look like under Dorsey this season?

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi gave fans insight into the new offensive scheme in an interview the media outlet posted on Twitter Monday.

“I expect more three-wide wide receivers spread with (David) Njoku spread out, more shotgun, almost exclusively,” Grossi assessed.

Browns players are back in Berea today and the work on the new offense is underway. "I expect more three-wide WRs spread with Njoku spread out, more shotgun, almost exclusively," – @TonyGrossi. pic.twitter.com/MIJZSFKt4e — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 15, 2024

Grossi added that the running game would be ran out of the shotgun formation as well.

The analyst said that head coach Kevin Stefanski is allowing Dorsey to implement his own style of offense and not insisting on continuing what Van Pelt’s scheme.

Dorsey spent nearly two full seasons with the Buffalo Bills in the same role prior to joining the Browns.

Last year, Buffalo’s offense ranked fourth in total yards per game and sixth in points scored during the 2023 regular season.

Dorsey is charged with uplifting an offensive unit that ranked in the middle of the pack last season in total yards but 10th in points scored each outing.

This is the second time that Dorsey has been a part of the Browns organization, but the first time as a coach.

In 2006, Dorsey was traded to Cleveland and remained a backup quarterback with the team who played in five games total over a three-year stint with the team.

NEXT:

Graphic Shows Browns' Strength Of Schedule In 2024