Graphic Shows Browns’ Strength Of Schedule In 2024

The Cleveland Browns know how to get things out of the mud.

It’s never been easy for this organization, and the fans just know how to deal with that.

The upcoming campaign won’t be the exception to that rule.

As shown by Boorish Sports and Warren Sharp on Twitter, the Browns will have the third-toughest strength of schedule next season, trailing only the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Atlanta Falcons will have the easiest schedule by a significant margin, while the Arizona Cardinals are right in the middle at No. 16.

This projection is based on Vegas’ forecasted win totals, and while it’s not always accurate, it’s usually a strong predictor.

Then again, it’s not like this Browns team isn’t built to go toe-to-toe with the best in the game.

They proved to be the most resilient squad in the game last season, overcoming a plethora of injuries at some of the most important positions, including running back and quarterback and putting up a makeshift offensive line.

The Browns’ “next-man-up” mentality helped this team weather the storm and even get into the playoffs, and while the outcome wasn’t what they or the fans expected, they still proved that they’re not that far behind in terms of Super Bowl contention.

It won’t be easy, but it has never been for this team.

And as tough as the opponents will be, they will also have to deal with a championship-caliber defense and a much-improved offense when they have to face the Browns.

