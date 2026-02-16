Browns Insider Reveals How Team Should Handle QB Situation

Loyal fans of the Cleveland Browns are patiently waiting to get news about who will be the starting quarterback for their team next year. When the season ended, a lot of people felt that Shedeur Sanders had the job, but that may not be the case.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about how new head coach Todd Monken will decide who is QB1.

He believes a competition is the best way to figure this out, but he cautioned fans that they will have to wait a while to find out more information.

“It should be a competition,” Grossi said, stating that Monken might not make the final call until training camp.

"It should be a competition," – @TonyGrossi on how the Browns should handle the QB situation in OTAs and training camp. pic.twitter.com/2ZOow9auTq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 16, 2026

After a full offseason of preparation and chemistry-building, Sanders could enter next season in a much stronger position. More reps, more familiarity with the system, and more comfort with his teammates may help smooth out some of the inconsistencies he showed as a rookie.

At the same time, Deshaun Watson is reportedly healthy and performing well on the practice field. That sets the stage for what could become a legitimate quarterback competition heading into training camp.

Right now, the situation appears wide open. Allowing both players to compete may be the smartest path forward, giving each the opportunity to prove who can execute Todd Monken’s vision most effectively. A true battle for QB1 could bring out the best in both quarterbacks while helping the coaching staff make a more informed decision.

No matter which direction the Browns ultimately choose, criticism is inevitable. Fans and analysts will second-guess the outcome either way, which only underscores how carefully the organization must handle the process.

Unfortunately for those seeking immediate clarity, that also means a definitive answer may not come anytime soon.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Blockbuster Deal For OT