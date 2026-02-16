Browns Linked To Blockbuster Deal For OT

The Cleveland Browns need to explore every available avenue this offseason as they look to rebuild their offensive line. The effort will begin in earnest when the free agent period opens next month, and it could include additional trades leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns could select multiple offensive linemen in the draft, starting with the No. 6 or No. 24 selections in the first round. However, they likely will want to have some newcomers already in place before that late-April event.

To do so, the Browns could turn to a familiar trade partner, as ESPN insider Bill Barnwell is proposing a blockbuster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that would bring offensive tackle Walker Little to Cleveland.

Browns get: OT Walker Little, 2027 seventh-round pick

Jaguars get: 2026 fifth-round pick

“I’m not sure Little is even an average left tackle, but maybe he settles in at that level on the right side or at guard. The good news is the Browns need starters everywhere. Cam Robinson, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic are all free agents, while tackle Dawand Jones missed most of 2025 because of hamstring and knee injuries and is entering the final year of his deal. Little would step in at one of those many openings for the Browns up front,” Barnwell wrote.

Little was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and in five seasons with the Jaguars, he has made 70 appearances, with 39 starts. In 2025, he appeared in 15 games and played 95 percent of those snaps.

At 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, he is better suited to tackle than guard. However, the top offensive line prospects in the draft are at tackle, so perhaps the Browns would have other ideas for Little in mind.

With the No. 6 overall pick, the Browns have been linked to either Utah tackle Spencer Fano or Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa. Alabama tackle Kaydn Proctor has also been mentioned as a possibility, but he is not seen as worthy of a top 10 pick as of now. The Browns could also wait on the position and draft Florida lineman Austin Barber in the later rounds.

The free agent market could prove to be difficult, as potential target Rasheed Walker of the Green Bay Packers may be risky at the price he is likely to command. The Browns could also pursue center Tyler Linderbaum, who worked with new Browns head coach Todd Monken for the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s also possible the Browns will re-sign some of their own free agents, which would eliminate some of the potential vacancies.

