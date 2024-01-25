Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

Andrew Berry told the press he didn’t want to talk about the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff just yet.

He prefers to wait until the entire unit is in place and make one big announcement.

But that won’t stop the NFL from leaking news regarding the Browns and every other team in advance.

And one such source told Cleveland.com’s Mark Kay Cabot who will replace Stump Mitchell.

#Browns are hiring RB Duce Staley, league source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2024

According to Cabot, the Browns will go with Duce Staley as their running backs coach.

Staley held the same position for the Carolina Panthers last season.

That team is still searching for a new head coach and staff after the midseason firing of Frank Reich.

Prior to that, Staley spent two seasons as the running backs coach for the Detroit Lions.

And he held a variety of roles on the Philadelphia Eagles staff in the ten years before Detroit.

He also started his playing career in Philadelphia, selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

He then crossed the state to Pittsburgh where he won a Super Bowl ring.

Upon his retirement, the Eagles hired Staley as a coaching intern, working with special teams under Andy Reid.

Chip Kelly named Staley his running backs coach, as did the next Eagles head coach, Doug Pederson.

Under Pederson, Staley won a second Super Bowl ring, after which he was promoted to assistant head coach.

In 2020, the NFL Scouting Combine added the “Duce Staley Drill” to their screening sessions.

The Staley-developed routine is aimed at checking and improving players’ footwork on the field.