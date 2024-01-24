Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t come to the best end.

Losing that way to the Houston Texans was most definitely heartbreaking, but it doesn’t mean it wasn’t a great season.

Talking about that, Joel Bitonio shared his thoughts on what made this particular season different from the rest (via Daryl Ruiter on Twitter).

Bitonio talked about how special it was to see all players pushing towards the same goal and rallying together to beat the odds, embracing that underdog role.

He also raved about the city and the fans and the great environment they put in when they were trying to make a postseason push, praising them for how much they love the team.

Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio talks about a special season for #Browns after the team received the Moment of the Year Award at @CLESports Awards pic.twitter.com/hq0QNod79P — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 24, 2024

Truth be told, this Browns team made it further than most people predicted, even when they were at full strength.

Their championship-caliber defense and veteran quarterback both failed when it mattered the most, but they proved that they could go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league and helped instill a winning culture within the locker room.

The Browns were the most resilient team in the league by a significant margin.

They never caved in and fought their way back to win games they were supposed to lose.

It wasn’t easy, and it definitely wasn’t pretty at times, but the Browns found ways to get to safe haven.

Fans hope they’ll be able to build from this momentum and the players will continue to live up to that standard and that “next-man-up” mentality to get back stronger than ever in 2024.