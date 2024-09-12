Browns Insider Reveals What He Expects From Deshaun Watson In Week 2

The Cleveland Browns had a forgettable performance in the season opener.

There had been a lot of talk about how the team was going to be better this season, and how they would look to build from last year’s postseason trip to hit the ground running right out of the gate.

That wasn’t the case at all.

Their championship-caliber defense was nowhere to be found, and they were only able to get anything going on offense once the game was out of reach.

Of course, most people pointed at Deshaun Watson and rightfully so, as he was far from the player the team needed him to be.

Nonetheless, as much as Tony Grossi expects him to be better in Week 2, he also believes the rest of the team will have to step up.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland, the Browns insider claimed that Watson left plenty to be desired, but so did the other 52 players.

"I'm expecting him to be better but the other 52 have to be better too," – @TonyGrossi on his expectations for Deshaun Watson in week 2. What are your expectations for the Browns in Jax? pic.twitter.com/F6i90eMKUw — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 12, 2024

He argues that the team is much better than it showed in the season opener, so it will require a team effort to have a better outcome vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to feel confident about the team ahead of the game.

David Njoku is out, the offensive line is still banged up, and Watson has been a shell of the player he once was.

On top of that, the defense was much better at home than on the road last season.

Then again, this team proved to be better when no one expected them to be good, and they were the most resilient team in the league last season.

