Josh Cribbs Calls Out Browns’ Offense After Week 1 Performance

Last season, the Browns put an emphasis on fixing their defense, and they brought in Jim Schwartz to do so.

This time, they took the same approach with their offense, bringing in Ken Dorsey to replace Alex Van Pelt.

Given Dorsey’s résumé and history of success with other talented quarterbacks, and with Kevin Stefanski’s offensive mindset, expectations were quite high ahead of the season debut.

That didn’t show on the field in the season opener.

The Browns amassed a grand total of 230 yards, and they failed to keep the chains in motion until the game was way out of reach.

And while plenty of that had to do with Deshaun Watson’s off game, Josh Cribbs also believes the scheming and play-calling weren’t up to the task.

Talking on his podcast, the former Browns star stated that there was no offensive game plan at all.

What needs to change in the Browns offensive game plan this week? #DawgPound "It was no tricks, there was no misdirection, no screens it was not the normal Browns offense that I'm used to." –@JoshCribbs16 Presented by @AffinityWH: https://t.co/CTwXnofmcu pic.twitter.com/S7A0bOAfcW — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 12, 2024

He claimed that there were no tricks, misdirection, screens, motion, or anything to deceive the Cowboys’ defense.

Cribbs called them out and claimed that it wasn’t the normal Browns offense that he was used to watching.

Granted, having your two starting tackles out and having your quarterback running a brand new offense in his first game back from a season-ending injury is far from ideal.

But even though plenty of the miscues were related to execution, it’s not like they put Watson and the team’s offense in a position to succeed, either.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case on Sunday when the team squares off vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

