Browns Insider Reveals Why Team Reworked Nick Chubb’s Contract

After Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb missed most of the 2023 NFL season, the team had multiple pathways to deal with the $15.8 million contract due to it’s star in 2024.

Last week, both parties emerged with a renegotiated contract that should benefit both sides.

That’s the details that have emerged from Cleveland insider Terry Pluto about Chubb’s new contract for the 2024 season.

Chubb agreed to a pay cut that reduces Cleveland’s salary cap hit for the 2024 season to $6.25 million, a figure that does not include incentives that could take the running back up to $12.2 million.

The surprising contract detail was the reduction in guaranteed money, a figure that Pluto pegged at over $2 million.

Pluto’s notes suggested the Browns gave Chubb the amount of guaranteed money he would have received on the open market, especially considering the running back’s history of knee injuries.

The restructured contract keeps Chubb from returning to action too soon with time to rehab his knee fully before returning to action, Pluto added.

Pluto mentioned that this deal would not have been possible without Chubb being viewed as the heart of the franchise by Cleveland GM Andrew Berry.

The Browns added depth to their running back stable during the offseason, signing D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to their roster to ease Chubb’s return to action.

Foreman spent 2023 with the Chicago Bears, racking up over 500 total yards and five touchdowns in nine games.

Hines has not played since 2022 and is recovering from his own knee issues that required surgery in an off-the-field incident last summer.

