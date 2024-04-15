Browns Are Re-Signing Veteran Defender

The Cleveland Browns had a historic year defensively, leading the NFL in total defensive yards allowed.

Now, Cleveland is bringing back one of the linemen who was a part of that elite defensive unit in hopes the team will replicate their success.

The Browns announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that defensive end Sam Kamara re-signed with the team.

The lineman originally signed with Cleveland in 2022 and has appeared in three games over the past two seasons.

Kamara had his best outing for Cleveland in the regular season finale against Cincinnati, recording seven total tackles in the 31-14 loss.

The 26-year-old athlete started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2021, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook.

With Chicago, Kamara played in eight games and recorded 10 tackles as well as a pass deflection.

Signing Kamara gives the Browns more depth in the trenches and allows Cleveland to continue using their defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Kamara is the fourth defensive lineman from the 2023 roster to re-sign with the Browns, joining fellow teammates defensive end Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackles Maurice Hurst II and Shelby Harris.

Cleveland spent some of their free agency money on their defensive line as well, adding veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson to the Browns’ roster.

Kamara’s signing was one of two transactions Cleveland announced on Monday.

The Browns also announced offensive lineman Drew Forbes was waived with a failed physical designation.

