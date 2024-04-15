Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, April 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Re-Signing Veteran Defender

Browns Are Re-Signing Veteran Defender

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

browns helmets
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a historic year defensively, leading the NFL in total defensive yards allowed.

Now, Cleveland is bringing back one of the linemen who was a part of that elite defensive unit in hopes the team will replicate their success.

The Browns announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that defensive end Sam Kamara re-signed with the team.

The lineman originally signed with Cleveland in 2022 and has appeared in three games over the past two seasons.

Kamara had his best outing for Cleveland in the regular season finale against Cincinnati, recording seven total tackles in the 31-14 loss.

The 26-year-old athlete started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2021, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook.

With Chicago, Kamara played in eight games and recorded 10 tackles as well as a pass deflection.

Signing Kamara gives the Browns more depth in the trenches and allows Cleveland to continue using their defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Kamara is the fourth defensive lineman from the 2023 roster to re-sign with the Browns, joining fellow teammates defensive end Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackles Maurice Hurst II and Shelby Harris.

Cleveland spent some of their free agency money on their defensive line as well, adding veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson to the Browns’ roster.

Kamara’s signing was one of two transactions Cleveland announced on Monday.

The Browns also announced offensive lineman Drew Forbes was waived with a failed physical designation.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Which Player Browns Should Draft At No. 54
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Reveals Which Player Browns Should Draft At No. 54

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals His Expectations For New Offense

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Graphic Shows Browns' Strength Of Schedule In 2024

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Where David Njoku Ranks On All-Time Browns List

5 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Has A Strong Opinion About Nick Chubb's Pay Cut

6 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Player Has Clear Message On Greg Newsome II Rumors

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Notes Major Factor In Browns Restructuring Nick Chubb's Deal

24 hours ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Says Browns Should Trade Up To Draft 1 Position

24 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans Take Issue With Nick Chubb's Position On Recent RB List

24 hours ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Where Joe Thomas Stands Among His Draft Class

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Met With TCU Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Sends 2-Word Message After Returning To Special Place

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear About New Coaches

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Will Have Extremely Tough 2024 Schedule

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Reporter Says Browns Would Be 'Wise' To Draft Lineman At No. 54

1 day ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns

2 days ago

Clevelans Browns

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

2 days ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson's Deal

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay 'Safe' With The Browns

4 days ago

Browns Nation