Browns Insider Says 1 Prospect Can Be ‘QB Of The Future’

Who is going to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025?

This is a question that fans have been looking to get an answer to for weeks, as the team has kept their decisions close to the vest to this point.

Many expected the Browns to make a big move in free agency, but their limited cap space prevented them from making as big of a splash as they might have wanted.

The draft presents an exciting opportunity for the Browns, as they hold the No. 2 overall pick and could take a top-tier prospect at the position.

There are varying opinions out there about what the Browns should do versus what they will do on draft night, and analyst Mary Kay Cabot is excited and confident in her take, as she mentioned on the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast.

Cabot indicated that fans need to stop talking negatively about Shedeur Sanders and that he possesses the correct skill set to make it as a starting quarterback in this league.

“I do think you can make this work with him,” Cabot said, noting Sanders’ decision-making and processing speeds as two positive factors for the Browns to consider.

Does Shedeur Sanders have what it takes to be the #Browns QB of the future? @MaryKayCabot and @dan_labbe think so. pic.twitter.com/SJBGZNE8M8 — Orange and Brown Talk (@orangebrowntalk) April 7, 2025

Sanders might have his flaws, but as Cabot mentioned, every prospect has flaws that they need to refine when they get to the league.

If the Browns see enough raw, pure talent out of Sanders, it might be enough to take a chance on him with the No. 2 pick, knowing they can help him grow and develop throughout his career.

