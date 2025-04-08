Expert Urges Browns To Choose Between 2 Prospects With First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns don’t seem to be too excited about Shedeur Sanders.

Otherwise, it would’ve been pretty clear by now that he would be their pick.

Instead, it seems like Travis Hunter is gaining some momentum, and even Mason Graham could now be in the mix as well.

That’s why NFL scout Matt Miller believes that the Browns should go with their gut and build their roster up for when they finally get a quarterback.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that the Browns should definitely go with Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter and build a solid football team to put whoever is at quarterback in a position to succeed:

“If it’s Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, take a damn good football player and try to build up the roster so that when that QB opportunity does come along, you’re ready for it,” he said.

He also claimed that Kevin Stefanski has done a solid job, adding that he hopes that the owner doesn’t force him and Andrew Berry to change their plans for the NFL Draft.

At the end of the day, this is a quarterback’s league, and you’re not going to compete at a high level until you figure that position out.

Then again, you also don’t want to waste the No. 2 pick to get a quarterback prospect with a seemingly low ceiling.

That’s a risk you can take when you’re picking later in the first round, not at No. 2.

