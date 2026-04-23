Browns Insider Says Rumored Draft Trade Offer Makes Sense

The Los Angeles Rams might want to go all-in next season, giving Matthew Stafford a chance at returning to the Super Bowl before retirement. In order to give Stafford the best shot, the Rams may have to be aggressive with their current draft picks.

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about a potential deal that would feature the Cleveland Browns trading their No. 6 pick to the Rams for No. 13 and a 2027 first-round pick. Grossi can see it happening, but he believes the No. 13 pick is about as low as the Browns should go.

By doing that, Cleveland could still pick up the offensive talent they need while adding a promising pick for next year.

“[The Rams] are a team that doesn’t like first-round picks, so they’d be more than willing to trade up and give up next year’s pick. I think 13 is about as low as you want to go if you’re the Browns, so, yeah. It would put the Browns in a pretty good position to choose their offensive tackle there,” Grossi said.

Would you trade no. 6 overall for no. 13 overall and a 2027 1st round pick from the Rams? "I think 13 is about as low as you want to go," – @TonyGrossi. pic.twitter.com/mKY7eafJ4k — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 23, 2026

It sounds like the Rams are very eager to make a deal happen. In fact, some people might say they are desperate. If that is the case, the Browns might try to make the most of it.

Trading down comes with a ton of risks, but it could pay off for the Browns if they are convinced they can still acquire the sort of players they want. If they can draft offensive tackles and wide receivers, trading down could be worth it, especially because Cleveland would now have another important pick for next year’s draft.

However, the Browns need to be 100 percent certain they can still get the players they want this year before moving forward with any potential trade. No. 6 to No. 13 isn’t a massive drop, but a lot can change quickly and it could doom the Browns’ chances.

The Rams might not be the only team looking to do business on the first night of the draft, and the Browns’ phone could be ringing a lot.

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Analyst Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' Draft Plans