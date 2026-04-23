Analyst Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

It all begins on Thursday for the Cleveland Browns. Night one of the NFL draft will be massive for the team, and it could set the tone and direction for 2026 and beyond.

Despite the fact that the draft is nearly upon us, most people still don’t know what the Browns will do when their No. 6 pick comes up. There is a lot of speculation, but not a ton of concrete knowledge.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo revealed what he’s heard about the Browns’ big plans. As expected, he said Cleveland will indeed focus on its offensive line and will zero in on wide receivers. They apparently want several of them.

Rizzo also noted the Browns need a tight end, a center, and a safety. He didn’t even count out the idea of the team trying to pick up another quarterback, too.

That could spell trouble for Dillon Gabriel.

“I’ve heard from the Browns camp that they’re going to go O-line and wide receiver, but they want multiple receivers out of this draft. They have so many needs. You’re going to need a tight end, a center. You could use a safety. Of course, you need a corner,” Rizzo said.

What Rizz is hearing about the Browns draft plans: – They want multiple WRs

– OL early "They have so many needs" pic.twitter.com/CL5iDGDZnG — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 23, 2026

For many Browns fans, it’s a relief to hear that Andrew Berry is still committed to bolstering the team’s offensive line. And many are also happy to hear that Cleveland could be acquiring at least a few wide receivers. This is what many people have been pleading for.

It seems that Berry and numerous fans are on the same page about what the Browns need, but the exact order is still unknown. They could use their No. 6 on getting a wide receiver, or they could pick up an offensive tackle instead.

Their problem areas are known, but the precise selections aren’t. People have been speculating and guessing for months, and now the Browns are finally getting to work. Fans will soon know the new recruits coming to Cleveland, and they will have a much better idea of what Berry and head coach Todd Monken have in mind for 2026.

All of the guessing and predictions will finally be over.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Reveals Potential Return Timeline For Quinshon Judkins