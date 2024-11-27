Insider Says T.J. Watt ‘Poked The Bear’ In Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers turned Huntington Bank Field into a battleground of pure football intensity on a freezing Thursday Night.

The Browns’ 24-19 victory was more than just another game, it was a moment that would stick in the memory of fans and players alike.

Myles Garrett was the night’s true standout. He wasn’t just playing, he was sending a message with every move on the field.

Three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits might sound like simple stats, but they told a story of pure determination.

Something had been brewing since the NFL Honors awards back in February.

Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year, which didn’t sit well with T.J. Watt and his brother J.J.

What started as a professional disagreement quickly became personal.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently caught the real story behind the game.

“What happened was TJ Watt poked the bear when he tweeted about those NFL Honors awards,” Cabot explained. “That really stuck in Myles’ craw. It hurt him. JJ Watt, his brother, kinda chimed in on that. Myles firmly believed that was his moment. They stole his thunder.”

Cabot further pointed out how the award controversy had lit a fire under Garrett. Apparently, the Watt brothers’ subtle responses only pushed Garrett harder.

“He’s never thrown shade at a TJ award,” Cabot noted. “I think he was really, really upset by that. He used that as fuel in that game and boy did it work for him.”

The Browns’ offensive line played a crucial part, shutting down T.J. Watt and giving Garrett the space he needed to dominate.

Each play felt emotionally charged with something more than just game strategy, there was real emotion driving every tackle and sack.

This wasn’t just another divisional matchup. It was a moment of proving oneself, of turning criticism into motivation.

Garrett took the field like someone with something to prove, and prove it he did. It was clear that some victories are about more than just points as the cold night settled and the final whistle blew.

