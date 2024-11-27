Analyst Says Browns Shouldn’t Rush To Make 1 Big Decision

Ever since quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered his season-ending torn Achilles last month, Jameis Winston has stepped in and shown some promise.

While his stats haven’t been tremendous, he has shown enough poise to lead the Browns to two wins in his four starts, and some fans are thinking that he could be their long-term, or at least medium-term, solution under center.

But Aditi Kinkhabwala said on “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that the team shouldn’t be in a rush to sign Winston to a contract extension.

“Why be in a rush right now?” Kinkhabwala said. “This is not one of those young guys you want to lock up before he suddenly gets more expensive. Let’s see how the rest of the season goes.”

Winston was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while he played well at times in his first few seasons in the league, he was also prone to interceptions.

During the 2019 season, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and threw 33 touchdown passes, but he also led everyone with 30 interceptions, and his career took a sharp downturn afterward.

He will be 31 years of age next season, so while he brings some veteran experience to Cleveland, he may not be the best choice available for them.

Kinkhabwala brought up the fact that a younger quarterback with more upside, such as Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could possibly become available this offseason.

Of course, with a 3-8 record, the Browns will likely end up with a high draft pick, and there is an argument that if they can draft a QB who they are high on, they should take him despite their other roster needs.

NEXT:

Insider Names Which Team Browns Have Worst Road Record Against