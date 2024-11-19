Browns Insider Says There’s ‘No Way To Justify’ 1 Executive Returning

The Cleveland Browns need a change of direction.

Some have talked about Kevin Stefanski potentially stepping down or losing his job.

Others even believe he could be traded.

Nevertheless, he’s also earned the benefit of the doubt after everything he’s done and accomplished with the organization so far.

That’s why Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes the problem might be elsewhere.

"There's no way you could justify him making the important picks that are going to be made. There's just no way." @AkronJackson details the questions around #Browns GM Andrew Berry's future with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony

— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 19, 2024

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the Browns insider stated there was no way to justify keeping Andrew Berry for much longer.

As much as everybody makes mistakes, he thinks there’s no way to trust Berry to make the correct draft picks to fix this team.

Granted, he doesn’t know whether the owners will look to part ways with their general manager.

Even so, he thinks that judging by what we’ve seen thus far, Berry – unlike Stefanski – might not have the benefit of the doubt.

Someone will have to pay for the Deshaun Watson trade, even if the owners were also entirely on board with that decision.

That trade set the team back years, especially considering how many early-round picks it cost.

The Browns might not be that far off, but they need to nail it with every single move they make from now on, and many fans don’t trust Berry to do that anymore.

