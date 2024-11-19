Browns Have Made A Roster Decision With Dawand Jones

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s team keeps getting bad news.

This time, it’s all because of Dawand Jones.

According to a report by Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the Browns have placed their starting left tackle on Injured Reserve (IR).

This was expected, as he sustained a fractured fibula during Sunday’s setback to the New Orleans Saints.

Browns placed T Dawand Jones (broken leg) on injured reserve. T Geron Christian signed off Rams practice squad. He started 9 games at LT for Cleveland last season. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 19, 2024

As a result, the team decided to bring back Geron Christian.

They added him to their 53-man roster after signing him off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

Christian is a familiar face after starting nine games for the Browns last season.

The former third-round pick has made 59 appearances (25 starts) since he entered the league in 2018.

Whether he’ll be the starter right out of the gate remains to be seen, as Jedrick Wills might still be in the doghouse after stating that he had made a “business decision” not to play against the Baltimore Ravens and losing his starting spot to Jones.

Jones, who slipped in the NFL Draft after some alleged concerns about his character and feel for the game, looked like a star in the making.

He has the athleticism and raw power to be a dominant tackle.

The season can’t end soon enough for the Browns, and at this point, staying healthy should be their No. 1 priority for the remainder of the year.

