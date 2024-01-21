Browns Nation

Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

By

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ hunt for a new offensive coordinator is on.

Browns fans may be familiar with one of their recently interviewed candidates.

Per CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on Twitter, Cleveland met with one of their former quarterbacks, Ken Dorsey, for the position.

The Buffalo Bills fired Dorsey as their offensive coordinator earlier this season.

One year prior, Dorsey’s offense finished second in both points scored and total yardage.

However, after a 5-5 start to this past season, the Bills let Dorsey go.

At the time, Buffalo still sat in the top 10 in both points and yards.

However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the firing that he “just felt like it was time for a change.”

Browns fans remember Dorsey for his time in Cleveland from 2006 to 2009.

Dorsey served primarily as a backup to the likes of Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, and Brady Quinn.

He did get a couple of spot starts before his release and exit from the NFL in 2009.

Dorsey did spend a year in the Canadian Football League before ultimately beginning his coaching career.

Some fans, albeit with some potential Bills bias, don’t love the idea of any team bringing in Dorsey.

Others like what Dorsey did with Josh Allen and are more in favor of him getting a shot with a guy like Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland’s offensive coordinator job is somewhat unique in that they won’t be calling the plays.

That role still belongs to Kevin Stefanski.

Dorsey, who was a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before becoming an OC, might be interested in a somewhat lesser role after his time in Buffalo.

As the Browns’ search continues for a new offensive coordinator, Dorsey could be a name to keep tabs on.

