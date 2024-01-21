Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

The Cleveland Browns’ hunt for a new offensive coordinator is on.

Browns fans may be familiar with one of their recently interviewed candidates.

Per CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on Twitter, Cleveland met with one of their former quarterbacks, Ken Dorsey, for the position.

The Browns interviewed former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this past week for their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources say. Dorsey played quarterback for the Browns for 3 seasons and started 3 games for the team in 2008. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 21, 2024

The Buffalo Bills fired Dorsey as their offensive coordinator earlier this season.

One year prior, Dorsey’s offense finished second in both points scored and total yardage.

However, after a 5-5 start to this past season, the Bills let Dorsey go.

At the time, Buffalo still sat in the top 10 in both points and yards.

However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the firing that he “just felt like it was time for a change.”

Browns fans remember Dorsey for his time in Cleveland from 2006 to 2009.

Dorsey served primarily as a backup to the likes of Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, and Brady Quinn.

He did get a couple of spot starts before his release and exit from the NFL in 2009.

Dorsey did spend a year in the Canadian Football League before ultimately beginning his coaching career.

Some fans, albeit with some potential Bills bias, don’t love the idea of any team bringing in Dorsey.

Did they not watch the Bills this year? — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 21, 2024

Others like what Dorsey did with Josh Allen and are more in favor of him getting a shot with a guy like Deshaun Watson.

How quickly people forgot Ken Dorsey was the QB coach that “fixed” Josh Allen The difference between Allen’s rookie and sophmore season 2018-2019(w/o a WR1) +6% higher completion%

-1.8 lower int%

+21 passing yds per game

+18 higher passer rating

+1.8 higher TD% #Browns https://t.co/Pm6hSKp8Zw — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) January 21, 2024

Cleveland’s offensive coordinator job is somewhat unique in that they won’t be calling the plays.

That role still belongs to Kevin Stefanski.

Dorsey, who was a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before becoming an OC, might be interested in a somewhat lesser role after his time in Buffalo.

As the Browns’ search continues for a new offensive coordinator, Dorsey could be a name to keep tabs on.