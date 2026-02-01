Browns Interviewing Ravens Assistant For Associate Head Coach Role

The Cleveland Browns continue reshaping their coaching staff around new head coach Todd Monken, and the latest name linked to the organization could bring even more Ravens influence to Cleveland.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are interviewing Daniel Stern for their associate head coach position. Stern most recently served with the Baltimore Ravens as the assistant quarterbacks coach and director of football strategy, a hybrid role that blended game planning, situational football, and in-game decision making.

“The Browns are interviewing Daniel Stern for associate head coach, per source. Stern was most recently the Ravens’ assistant QB coach/director of football strategy. Now, he could follow Todd Monken to Cleveland,” Pelissero wrote.

Stern would advise John Harbaugh on in-game clock and game management, as well as coaches challenges on gamedays… Seems like an important hire and potentially another Ravens assistant following Monken to #Browns and not Harbaugh. https://t.co/ECDgRLk1KO — Mac Robinson (@MacRobinson95) February 1, 2026

It may not be a flashy hire on the surface, but it is the type of move that says a lot about how Monken wants to build this staff.

Stern’s background is heavily rooted in organization, analytics, and game management. In Baltimore, he worked closely behind the scenes helping design weekly strategy, assisting with quarterback preparation, and advising on clock management, challenge decisions, and late game scenarios. Those details rarely make headlines, but they often swing tight games in December and January.

And that is exactly where the Browns have struggled.

Cleveland has lost its share of winnable games over the years because of pre-snap penalties, poor situational execution, or questionable late game decisions. Bringing in someone whose specialty is structure and situational awareness signals that Monken wants fewer self-inflicted mistakes and a more disciplined operation.

It also continues a clear trend.

Since being hired, Monken has leaned heavily into familiar faces and trusted assistants. The Browns have already added multiple coaches with Ravens ties, and Stern would be another piece of that pipeline. When a head coach takes over, especially one installing a new offensive system, comfort and communication matter. Surrounding himself with people who speak the same football language can speed up the transition.

From a big picture standpoint, the associate head coach title suggests Stern would have real influence beyond just quarterbacks. He could help oversee game day operations, manage the flow between coordinators, and serve as a sounding board for Monken during critical moments.

Those are the small edges good teams find.

For Browns fans, this might not be the headline-grabbing hire of a coordinator or former head coach. But these types of additions often shape culture just as much. Cleaner operations. Better decisions. Fewer penalties. More situational wins.

If Stern follows Monken to Cleveland, it would be another sign that the Browns are serious about building a smarter, more detail-driven staff rather than simply chasing big names.

And after years of inconsistency, that might be exactly what this team needs.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Is Already Being Compared To A Super Bowl–Winning Coach