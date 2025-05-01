Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns came into the 2025 NFL Draft needing a lot of help for the upcoming season.

Fans wanted and expected the team to draft Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, believing he would be a player who could transform their WR room and also help them on defense.

However, they pivoted on draft night, electing to pick up a lot of capital along the way, both in this year’s draft and for the future.

After going defense with their first pick, a surprising move by many accounts, the Browns added several players on offense that could be starters after the preseason.

It turns out, they weren’t done there, adding Diontae Johnson as a post-draft free agent signing to be a veteran presence in the locker room.

They also recently invited WR prospect Jabre Barber to training camp, as the Texas A&M Football’s official X page noted.

Barber’s stats didn’t jump off the page in his final season at Texas A&M, putting up just 38 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

However, his junior season was a lot more impressive, nearly putting up 1,000 yards on 75 receptions and adding five touchdowns.

That season might have piqued the Browns’ curiosity enough to extend him an invite to camp, potentially giving him the chance to get some real playing time in the future.

With a lot of questions still left unanswered on multiple positions around the roster, there’s a lot of uncertainty with this team at the moment, so anything can happen over the next few months.

