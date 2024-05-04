Browns Invite WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

With the Cleveland Browns’ rookie camp starting this Friday, names of intriguing prospects have popped up across social media.

In addition to the six-man draft class the Browns acquired through the draft, nine other undrafted free agents were added to the team’s roster in an attempt to make the team.

Another interesting prospect had his name added to that list this week.

MLFootball posted on Twitter the news that former Maryland Terrapin wide receiver Tyrese Chambers earned an invitation to the Browns’ rookie camp.

NEWS: Former Maryland star WR Tyrese Chambers has been invited to Cleveland #Browns Rookie Minicamp, his marketing strategist Champ Powell tells @_MLFootball. pic.twitter.com/Xs41xLvbV8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 3, 2024

Chambers – whose nickname is “Big Time” – confirmed the invitation on his personal Twitter account.

The 6-foot prospect progressed from the FCS level to the FBS level in his college career.

He started at Sacred Heart, recording 50 receptions in his freshman season for 811 yards and eight touchdowns.

After sitting out 2020 during the COVID shutdown, Chambers reemerged at Florida International the following season.

In 2021, the wide receiver caught 45 passes for 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns.

Chambers averaged 23.9 yards per catch in 2021, ranking the wide receiver’s total among the top 100 seasons ever witnessed at the collegiate level.

After recording 51 catches for 544 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, Chambers transferred to the Big Ten’s Maryland program for his final season.

Chambers’ numbers at Maryland were not as spectacular as he finished with seven catches for 51 yards and a score, playing only in his team’s first five games.

NEXT:

Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner