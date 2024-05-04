Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner

A story out of Pittsburgh this week suggests the Steelers are considering using backup quarterback Justin Fields as one of the two kick returners under the new kickoff return special teams play.

As coaches are drawing up new ways to attack the suddenly relevant kick return, one Cleveland sports analyst is offering up his suggestions as to who should be involved for the Browns.

On “Afternoon Drive” on 92.3 The Fan on Friday, analyst Dustin Fox admitted he was fine with the prospect of wide receiver Elijah Moore serving as one of the two kick returners under the NFL’s new kickoff policy.

Fox indicated that Moore’s speed and the ability to get extra touches in an offensive setting would benefit the speedy wide receiver.

The analyst also suggested that Moore’s value was not as a third option in the passing as he called the wide receiver “okay at best.”

Getting the ball to Moore for 4-5 more touches per game would help the Browns see if Moore should be a part of their team’s future roster, Fox added.

Co-host Nick Wilson offered an alternative to Moore: fifth-round 2024 NFL Draft pick Jamari Thrash.

Wilson countered that Moore was at his best last season when the wide receiver only played his primary position instead of gimmick plays, end-around runs, or bubble-screen passes.

Both analysts chose new Cleveland running back Nyheim Hines as the primary returner for the Browns this season.

