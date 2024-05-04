Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner

Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

A story out of Pittsburgh this week suggests the Steelers are considering using backup quarterback Justin Fields as one of the two kick returners under the new kickoff return special teams play.

As coaches are drawing up new ways to attack the suddenly relevant kick return, one Cleveland sports analyst is offering up his suggestions as to who should be involved for the Browns.

On “Afternoon Drive” on 92.3 The Fan on Friday, analyst Dustin Fox admitted he was fine with the prospect of wide receiver Elijah Moore serving as one of the two kick returners under the NFL’s new kickoff policy.

Fox indicated that Moore’s speed and the ability to get extra touches in an offensive setting would benefit the speedy wide receiver.

The analyst also suggested that Moore’s value was not as a third option in the passing as he called the wide receiver “okay at best.”

Getting the ball to Moore for 4-5 more touches per game would help the Browns see if Moore should be a part of their team’s future roster, Fox added.

Co-host Nick Wilson offered an alternative to Moore: fifth-round 2024 NFL Draft pick Jamari Thrash.

Wilson countered that Moore was at his best last season when the wide receiver only played his primary position instead of gimmick plays, end-around runs, or bubble-screen passes.

Both analysts chose new Cleveland running back Nyheim Hines as the primary returner for the Browns this season.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Is 'Very Impressed' By 1 New Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Is 'Very Impressed' By 1 New Player

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

2 hours ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sees Positive Role He Can Play For Browns' QB Room

21 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb's Offseason Progress

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Believes 1 Key Position Is Browns' Potential Weakness

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Admires 1 New Coach Who Gets Players 'Ultra-Prepared'

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names Browns' 'Sleeper' In 2024 Draft Class

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

2 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group

2 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update

3 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Predicts Roster Fate Of Browns' Late-Round Picks

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andrew Berry Opens Up On Potential Draft-Day Trades

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Shares Prediction For Greg Newsome's Future In Cleveland

3 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Names 3 Intriguing Free-Agent WRs Browns Should Target

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Received A Warm Cleveland Welcome Tuesday Night

3 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Reveals Why Browns Remain A Playoff Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make It Official With Top Star On Defense

4 days ago

Browns Nation