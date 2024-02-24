Browns Nation

Browns Keep Being Linked To Notable Wide Receiver

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Before the final snap of the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns were already busy thinking about how they could improve their odds to compete for a Super Bowl next year.

One thing that quickly became clear is that they need more help on offense, namely at the wide receiver spot.

As such, rumors continue circulating about several notable wide receivers slated to become free agents this offseason.

However, one name keeps getting mentioned more than the rest, and for good reason (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter).

Since entering the league several years back, Gabe Davis has cemented himself as a solid wide receiver and top-tier deep ball threat.

However, having had to play second fiddle to Stefon Diggs, there’s a good chance we haven’t seen everything that Davis is capable of.

He’s tall, strong, athletic, a solid route runner, and has good hands, and he’s sure to fetch a tidy sum in free agency.

Part of the reason that he continues getting linked to the Browns, apart from the fact that he is exactly what they need, is that he has experience with Cleveland’s newly acquired offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey was OC for the Bills for a year-and-a-half, giving him firsthand knowledge of Davis, as well as a working relationship.

However, before the Browns can get too carried away with free-agent talks, they need to clear up a bit of cap space.

They’re currently just over $7 million above the salary cap, which means they’ll need to restructure a few contracts or make some cuts if they want to pursue Davis.

