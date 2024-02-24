Analyst Says Browns Could Pursue NFC Champion WR

The Cleveland Browns are revamping their offense.

It all started by parting ways with OC Alex Van Pelt and most of his coaching staff, and they could now look to add more firepower to the passing game.

With that in mind, some speculate that they could look to make a run at Brandon Aiyuk, who’s recently hinted at an exit from the Bay Area.

Notably, that includes analyst Dave Bacon, who stated that Aiyuk could definitely be the kind of player that GM Andrew Berry could look to target in the offseason:

“That could be a target,” Bacon said. “If he’s available, I could definitely see Andrew Berry doing his work and finding a match there that would work to acquire Brandon.”

Truth be told, this would all make a lot of sense for the Browns.

Aiyuk is coming off an All-Pro season despite being No. 3 in the San Francisco 49ers’ pecking order at best, so we can only imagine what he could be capable of if featured as a No. 1 or No. 2 option.

He and his entourage have raised a lot of questions with their social media activity after their Super Bowl loss, and it seems like they’re simply not interested in playing under Kyle Shanahan anymore.

He’s still on a rookie contract, so the Browns could essentially sign him to a very lucrative contract extension to keep him around for the long run.

In an ideal scenario, they would also keep Amari Cooper.

But even if that’s not the case, Aiyuk could still be a serviceable first option for Deshaun Watson and Ken Dorsey’s passing game, assuming the quarterback is back to full strength and able to play the entire season.