Browns Land Dynamic Running Back In Round 4

While the Cleveland Browns’ biggest offensive need was at quarterback, the team also had several other holes at their skill positions.

One of the more underrated needs on the Browns’ roster was at running back, given Nick Chubb’s declining health and Jerome Ford, who’s best served as a backup rather than a full-time starter.

Cleveland was able to make a splash in their backfield when they used the No. 36 pick on Quinshon Judkins, one of the best running back prospects in a loaded draft class.

Judkins is a physical runner who can make defenders miss in space and break tackles, two traits that will likely endear him to the Browns’ fanbase quickly.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski likes to rotate his backs, and so it wasn’t too much of a surprise when the Browns double-dipped at the position and took Dylan Sampson with the No. 126 pick via the team’s official X account.

“Adding another piece to the RB room Welcome to Cleveland, Dylan Sampson!”

adding another piece to the RB room Welcome to Cleveland, Dylan Sampson! pic.twitter.com/TLOotJkId8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2025

Sampson had one of the best seasons of any running back last year, and it resulted in him being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Sampson is a compact running back who’s able to navigate running lanes well and has a knack for wiggling around defenders for extra yardage.

While he doesn’t have the frame to handle a workhorse role, he’s a perfect complement to someone like Judkins.

It seems like Stefanski will be looking to run the football even more during the 2025 NFL season, and he’s got a great duo in Sampson and Judkins.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Reveals What He Will Bring To Browns