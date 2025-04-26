Quinshon Judkins Reveals What He Will Bring To Browns

The moment that changed everything for Quinshon Judkins happened when he wasn’t even in the room.

The running back had stepped away from his draft party in Atlanta for a quick lemonade break when the Cleveland Browns made the call that would alter his career path.

Upon his return, he discovered he’d been selected with the 36th overall pick, becoming the Browns’ second choice of the second round.

In a recent interview with News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice, Judkins was asked about how his impressive college career at Ohio State and Ole Miss has prepared him to make waves right away with the Cleveland Browns.

“I know what it takes to win and to win a national championship. Like I said, I’ve won in high school, I won a championship and to go to the next level and win a championship in college, but I’ve always had that leadership and I know what it takes,” Judkins said.

His response revealed both confidence and a championship mindset.

His arrival comes at a critical time for the Browns, who struggled mightily on the ground last season.

The team finished 2024 with a mere 1,608 rushing yards, landing them at 29th in the NFL rankings.

Their ground attack found the end zone just eight times all season, tying for 30th league-wide, while breaking only seven plays of 20+ yards and just two runs exceeding 40 yards.

The Browns’ running woes stemmed partly from a banged-up offensive line and the limited availability of star rusher Nick Chubb, who played only eight games while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in 2023.

Jerome Ford did what he could, leading the team with 565 yards and three touchdowns, but Cleveland lacked depth – no other runner even reached the 100-yard mark for the season.

