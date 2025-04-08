Browns Land Interesting QB Prospect In Mel Kiper Jr.’s Mock Draft

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns will likely use their No. 2 pick to get either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

That’s a positive because of their talent and potential, but that leaves the team still scrambling to find their quarterback.

Some have linked them to Jalen Milroe at No. 33, and he makes some sense, given his ties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

However, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Browns will go in a different direction.

Instead, he thinks they will take Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round at pick No.33.

“Deshaun Watson is out with a re-torn Achilles, and Kenny Pickett is the only other quarterback on the Browns’ roster. Shough has the arm strength to drive the ball in Cleveland weather, and he looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds. Some evaluators will be concerned by his age (turning 26 this year), but the flip side of that is his experience — he has thrown 951 passes over 43 career games. He could compete with Pickett for starts,” Kiper said.

Shough has a long history of injuries, and, just like Kiper mentioned, his age should be a bit of a concern.

Nevertheless, he’s proven that he can sling the football down the field, and his arm talent is just remarkable.

Granted, having a 25-year-old rookie isn’t necessarily ideal, but we’ve seen quarterbacks play deep into their 30s over and over.

Getting him with a second-round pick seems like a good value.

Shough is an experienced veteran who has shown some strong resiliency in the past, and scouts have been very impressed with his talent during the pre-draft process.

Even if Milroe is available, the Browns should also consider Shough as a realistic option.

