Insider Is Hearing Browns Could Make Big Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of an infusion of talent.

They’re looking to improve at several positions on their roster, which is why there’s been so much discourse about the 2025 NFL Draft and how they’ll proceed.

Many options have been thrown out there, not only regarding what the team will do with the No. 2 overall pick but also regarding how they’ll attack the rest of the draft.

One option is to take a quarterback early, hoping to hit it big with one of the top two prospects in the class, but another is to take the best player available and worry about QB later.

Analyst James Palmer is hearing that the Browns are considering that second option.

As he mentioned via ESPN Cleveland on X, Palmer believes the Browns are hoping to select Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick, and then either take a QB in the second, where they’re already picking, or trade back into the first round.

“They’ve tossed this around to my understanding of taking either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter and then looking at what their quarterback options would be at the top of the second or trading back into the backend of the first for the quarterback they like,” Palmer said.

Browns have “tossed around” the idea of taking Hunter or Carter at 2 and then trading back into the 1st round for a QB, per @JamesPalmerTV 👀👀👀 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KMtB7PN4FP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 7, 2025

Both options make sense for this team, especially since they have plenty of draft capital to work with.

Trading up in the first round means they’ll have to give up a lot in return, but adding two high-caliber players could be worth it in the end.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns move forward, and if their upcoming draft picks can help pull them out of being a mediocre team to an organization that people respect and believe could ultimately be a contender.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Says 1 Prospect Can Be 'QB Of The Future'