Browns Land Intriguing QB Prospect In 2025 Mock Draft

It’s been clear for some time now that the Cleveland Browns need to revamp their QB room.

Deshaun Watson is hurt again, and even when he has been healthy, he hasn’t been that efficient for them.

Of course, that means they need to find someone for the future.

As such, the NFL Draft gives them the perfect opportunity to get things on track.

With that in mind, Max Chadwick of ProFootballFocus predicted that they would use their No. 2 pick to draft Cam Ward:

“The Browns are seemingly stuck with Deshaun Watson’s contract for the next couple of seasons, but he could potentially miss all of 2025 after re-tearing his Achilles. Cleveland gets a head start on his replacement by selecting Ward here. His 91.7 PFF passing grade this past season led all FBS quarterbacks,” Chadwick said.

The star out of Miami is a privileged athlete who can make every throw in the book.

He still needs to polish his footwork and decision-making and be more mature to avoid playing hero-ball too often.

From a physical perspective, however, he’s an elite prospect.

For the past couple of weeks, it seemed like Ward was a lock to go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the latest reports state that the Titans are leaning towards taking hybrid star Travis Hunter instead, which would leave the door wide open for the Browns to get their next signal-caller right after him.

The Browns could also consider taking Shedeur Sanders.

Then again, reports state that Deion Sanders might not want his son to play for the Browns.

Fortunately for Andrew Berry and his brass, that’s not going to be the case with Ward.

He might still need some time to be ready, but with so many quarterbacks hitting free agency, the Browns can also allow him to sit back and develop.

