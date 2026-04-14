Pat McAfee Reveals What He Heard About Browns’ 2025 Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns have received many strong, encouraging reviews for their work in the 2025 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean people don’t still wonder what more they could have done. Their work definitely pointed them in the right direction, but last season was still a struggle.

Speaking on his show, Pat McAfee spoke about what could have been during last year’s draft. He said that his sources have revealed that the Browns were intent on drafting wide receiver Travis Hunter.

But then the Jacksonville Jaguars made a deal with the Browns, climbed up to the second spot in the draft, and the Browns slid down to the No. 5, where they picked up Mason Graham.

“Our source says the Browns were going to draft Travis Hunter. Travis Hunter was going to be drafted no. 2 overall to the Browns if the Jags hadn’t made a massive trade,” McAfee said.

Our source(s) told us that the Browns were gonna draft Travis Hunter at number two.. That was if the Jaguars didn't make that trade offer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QXhuXeTNlX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2026

Before the draft, Hunter was hailed for his two-way abilities on the field. That is one of the main reasons why the Browns and other teams were so intrigued by him. They would have been happy to pick up a talent like him, as long as it meant they got a player who could wear multiple hats at one time.

But when the Jags offered them a massive haul to slide down a few spots, the Browns went for it. At the time, some fans were deeply disappointed and didn’t see the value in Graham. A year later, he has shown that he has room for growth, but he could be an important part of the roster moving forward.

Beyond Graham, the Browns received the Jags’ 2026 first-rounder, which ended up being the No. 24 in this month’s draft. In total, they walked away with quite a return for the No. 2 pick, while the Jags received a young player who hasn’t fully proven himself after a single season.

When it happened, this move certainly raised some eyebrows and had certain fans talking, afraid of what the Browns had done, but a year later, it looks like a savvy choice, and one that ultimately may pay off handsomely for Cleveland.

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Analyst Warns Browns Fans Not To Count Out Big Draft Move