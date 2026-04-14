Draft Expert Compares Top WR Prospect To Jerry Jeudy

With the NFL draft right around the corner, teams throughout the league are kicking the tires and digging deep into the skills of all the rookies who are hoping to make names for themselves.

One of them is Jordyn Tyson, the wide receiver out of Arizona State. Cleveland Browns fans know that their team needs wide receiver help, which is why many of them have kept close tabs on Tyson. Writing for Fox Sports, Daniel Jeremiah talked about Tyson and compared him to a current Browns WR: Jerry Jeudy.

While admitting that Jeudy hasn’t been as productive as fans had hoped, Jeremiah said he had a certain “freeness” and “creativity” that made him very attractive coming out of college.

“Jerry Jeudy had a freeness to him and creativity at the line of scrimmage. He was just so limber and loose and fluid and smooth. That, to me, is what he [Tyson] reminds me of. I think people forget, Jeudy has had some high moments in the NFL. It hasn’t been this consistently great ride, but when all those guys were in that class, he was viewed right up there near the top of that list coming out of college,” Jeremiah wrote.

With that sort of comparison, some people will wonder if the Browns will attempt to pick Tyson up in the draft. He could certainly add new life and energy to the wide receiver corps.

As for Jeudy, many fans aren’t sure what’s next for him. After a disappointing season and many questions about his role as a wide receiver with the Browns, things could look very different for him next year. A younger player, such as Tyson, could come in and take over his role in a short amount of time.

But, to Jeremiah’s point, Jeudy was once one of the most exciting upcoming wide receivers in the league. There is a chance that he can rebound in the new year.

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