Analyst Believes Browns Have Fielded Offers For Star Defender

While many people are thinking of what the Cleveland Browns might do in the upcoming draft, many others are contemplating a potential trade that would greatly shake up the team before 2026.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said he thinks the Browns have at least “fielded” offers for defensive superstar Myles Garrett. He then asked what it would take for the Browns to consider moving Garrett.

Would they listen to two first-round picks, or would they need three to start the conversation?

“What is the offer you can’t refuse? Three [first-round picks]? Do you think the Browns have been offered two No. 1s and change for Myles Garrett? I do. I think the Browns have fielded offers for Myles Garrett,” Rizzo said.

"I think the Browns have fielded offers for Myles Garrett," – @TheRealTRizzo 😯😯😯 What offer would you accept to trade Garrett? pic.twitter.com/SaayYz82SP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 14, 2026

The rumors about the Browns trading Garrett have only grown over the last several weeks, but no one is quite sure what the team would consider in order to accept a deal.

It’s unlikely that Garrett’s trade value will ever be higher, which is one of the big reasons why some people are calling on the Browns to let him go. Now is the right time because teams are willing to offer a lot more for Garrett.

But how much is “a lot more,” and what will the Browns legitimately listen to? Multiple first-round picks would be tantalizing for just about any team, especially the Browns, who are looking to rebuild in a major way. They’d love to get some win-now talent as well, even though that talent would probably pale in comparison to Garrett.

Rizzo is convinced the Browns are listening to offers, but that doesn’t mean they’ll accept any of them. If they are serious about letting Garrett go, they will be even more serious about the return they get for him. This is not a task that can be taken lightly.

Garrett is the brightest defensive star in the NFL right now, and Cleveland would have to be incredibly careful in a trade for him.

They would not get a second chance to do this.

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Pat McAfee Reveals What He Heard About Browns' 2025 Draft Plans