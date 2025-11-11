Browns Land Intriguing QB Prospect In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns will be very busy at the 2026 NFL Draft, as most people expect them to be very involved with the incoming college quarterbacks. Fortunately, they should have several options to choose from.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently had the Browns landing an intriguing QB prospect in his latest mock draft.

Ty Simpson has been impressive this season with Alabama and could be the choice when the Browns are projected to pick.

“Of all the quarterbacks in the 2026 class, Simpson has been the most consistent processor, helping to pick Alabama up off the mat after a season-opening loss and climb into College Football Playoff position. I don’t believe this is too high for Simpson, either. He could easily finish the year as QB1,” Baumgardner wrote.

Simpson wasn’t getting a lot of attention at the start of the season, but things have changed. He has great accuracy and arm strength, and looks like he could hold his own against NFL stars and would be a good fit for any number of teams.

Ty Simpson's accuracy and ball placement 😤🎯 pic.twitter.com/aIIoy3Y2Dk — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) November 10, 2025

If the Browns are able to secure him, it could solve their long-standing quarterback problems. However, going to Cleveland certainly isn’t guaranteed.

One of the things scouts like about Simpson is that he stays calm under pressure and doesn’t seem intimidated. That suggests he could adjust to playing in the NFL.

The Browns would love to add a young star who is ready to go right away. There will be many mock drafts over the next several months, so it’ll be interesting to see how often they are connected to Simpson.

