Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Facing Backlash Over Questionable QB Decision

Brandon Marcus
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski obviously has a lot of faith in Dillon Gabriel. But his commitment to the rookie quarterback is costing him the goodwill of fans.

In Week 10, Gabriel was again given a chance to show that he could lead the team to a victory. Instead, the result was arguably the most disappointing loss of the season, to the lowly New York Jets.

Stefanski is now facing backlash over his questionable QB decision.

“I guess that Coach Stefanski would rather get fired than play Shedeur Sanders,” Aaron Goldhammer said.

The Browns have a troubled and lacking offense, which Gabriel’s abilities have been unable to overcome. With things going so poorly, it’s hard to defend why Stefanski isn’t giving Sanders a chance.

The pathway to the playoffs has vanished, so there is no better time to open the door for Sanders. But the coach has resisted the call from countless fans and analysts.

The Browns will probably have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to attempt to find their franchise QB, but not playing Sanders before that could hurt them. If they don’t know what he is capable of, they could spend that pick on a new quarterback, which may not be necessary. By leaving Sanders on the sidelines, Stefanski might not only be hurting the team now but far into the future as well.

