Browns Land Near The Top Of A Brutal NFL Ranking

The Cleveland Browns haven’t fared well this season. Unfortunately, that has become a common trend now.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that the national media isn’t too confident in this team. With that in mind, Evan Cohen included them on an unflattering list.

In the latest edition of ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORSTMANLIKE,” Cohen chose the Browns at No. 2 in the list of ‘hot messes.’ Only the New York Giants ranked higher, with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills rounding out the list.

.@EvCoRadio's Top 5 Hot Mess Teams What team would you take off, what team would you add? pic.twitter.com/RR4iLjOzP4 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) November 12, 2025

A Familiar Narrative For The Browns

Notably, the Browns are the only team on that list that doesn’t have a starting-caliber or franchise quarterback. That may mean that they’re in the worst position among the group.

At least, this team has a championship-caliber defense, and they have more than enough assets to solve their issues on the other side of the field. The problem, however, is that the same people who got the team to this point will continue to make decisions, and it’s hard to trust them to get things right.

This team needs to revamp the offense in the offseason. They must make sure to add young talent to their aging offensive line, even if guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller return.

And with a new quarterback and a first-round wide receiver, it might not be long before this team is back to playoff contention. Whether that will happen with the current brass of coaches and decision makers, that might be an entirely different conversation right now.

Patience is wearing thin, especially with the Browns now struggling for a second consecutive season. Fans have seen too many promising rosters fall apart due to questionable leadership. The next few months could determine the direction of the entire franchise.

