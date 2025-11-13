Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Question About Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Question About Deshaun Watson

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Question About Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski already has a challenging job, but things could be getting more complicated for him soon. His team’s situation with Deshaun Watson is progressing, and it’s raising a lot of questions.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Watson is making excellent progress in his injury rehabilitation, and it was suggested that he could soon be practicing for the Browns again. A timetable for his return isn’t known, and it wouldn’t happen overnight, but Watson is headed in the right direction. When asked about this, Stefanski gave a brief answer, saying, “I don’t have an update there.”

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski deflected another question on whether the organization had a goal of seeing QB Deshaun Watson on the field this year. “I don’t have an update there,” Fred Greetham wrote.

Stefanski Keeps Updates On Watson Close To The Vest

Stefanski was already grappling with what to do with his quarterback situation. He has been using rookie Dillon Gabriel for weeks now, although many fans are calling on him to give Shedeur Sanders a chance.

If Watson continues to heal and is ready to suit up before season’s end, Stefanski will have to decide if he plays him or devotes the rest of the season to Gabriel and possibly Sanders. At this point, there is very little chance of Cleveland turning the season around, so it may make sense to just bench Watson, even if he’s ready to play.

Cleveland’s lack of identity at quarterback has been a huge, troubling problem all season. It is not clear what’s ahead for the Browns and their QBs.

The situation was already complex, but it could get even trickier in the months ahead with the NFL draft and Watson’s return looming larger. Stefanski needs to come up with answers for all these questions, because people will keep asking them.

NEXT:  Browns Ticket Prices Hit Stunning Low
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation