Browns Land Promising DT in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

Some believe they no longer have to go after a quarterback in the NFL Draft, as Jameis Winston has done a good job leading the way on offense.

It’s not our place to debate whether that’s true, but the reality is that, based on how GM Andrew Berry operates, it would be a significant surprise to see them select a quarterback with their first-round pick.

They also need to bolster their offensive line and desperately crave help at left tackle.

Despite that, Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes they will use their first-round pick – currently projected to be the No. 8 pick – to revamp their defense.

In this scenario, they would gladly take Michigan DT Mason Graham, who recently put on a show against the Ohio State Buckeyes:

“Many in Ohio saw Graham’s impact last weekend against the Buckeyes and would welcome that type of interior presence on the Browns next season. Graham is a leverage monster who hates to be blocked. He uses his strength and play recognition to make an impact versus both pass and run,” Brugler said.

Michigan DT Mason Graham put on a 1 min highlight reel by himself against Ohio State. Dominant performance for a top-5 player in this NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/HXUdsgfyuC — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 2, 2024

The Browns’ preference for defensive-oriented players isn’t much of a secret, and they do need to get younger there.

Graham is a physical force that would wreak havoc right out of the gate.

He looks like an NFL-ready prospect from one of the nation’s top programs and defenses.

Lining him next to Myles Garrett is an enticing and mouth-watering prospect for Jim Schwartz.

The Browns could opt to go in many ways in the NFL Draft, but that’s a great problem to have.

It had been years since they owned their first-round pick, and it’ll be interesting to see what they do with it.

