Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Makes Notable Move Among NFL’s Receiving Leaders

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a fun shootout with the Denver Broncos on Monday night and saw Jameis Winston throw for under 500 yards.

Still, they were unable to win consecutive games for the first time all season and fell 41-32 to drop to 3-9, just about ending the team’s distant playoff hopes.

One bright spot of the game was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s career night against the team that traded him last offseason.

He continued to thrive with Winston under center, putting up nine catches for a career-high 235 yards and a touchdown.

The massive performance vaulted him up the leaderboard for NFL receiving leaders in 2024, as he now sits tied for fifth with 880 yards behind only Brock Bowers, Terry McLaurin, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Jeudy was showered with boos every time he caught the ball as the two parties had a rocky breakup in the offseason.

He looked every bit like the guy the Broncos thought they were drafting when they selected him 15th overall in the 2020 draft out of Alabama, and since Winston took over for Deshaun Watson at quarterback, he has been all that and then some.

In Winston’s five starts, Jeudy has seen 49 targets and has turned that into 33 catches for 614 yards and two touchdowns.

Cleveland acquired Jeudy in the offseason to serve as Watson’s WR2 alongside Amari Cooper, but things have changed drastically.

Jeudy is starting to look like a cornerstone piece for this team going forward, and at just 25 years old, he could be turning a corner.

Browns Nation