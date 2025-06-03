Browns’ Latest Roster Ranking Sparks Backlash

The Cleveland Browns rarely get any credit.

Given their long history of struggles and their recent past, most people overlook and even disrespect them.

That’s why it wasn’t anything new or even surprising when PFF released its roster rankings ahead of the season.

The Browns ranked dead last in the league, and while the teams were ranked based on last season’s PFF grades – which experts and players have dismissed repeatedly and vividly for years – it was still hard to agree with it.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Zac Jackson didn’t hold back on PFF’s article.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he put the publication on blast for stating that the Browns had the worst roster in the game:

“No sane person thinks the Browns have the 32nd most talented roster. And there’s probably no sane person that thinks they’re a bottom-5 talented roster. They’re closer to the bottom than the top, but that to me is absurd,” Jackson said of PFF ranking the Browns roster 32nd.

"No sane person thinks the Browns have the 32nd most talented roster. And there's probably no sane person that thinks they're a bottom-5 talented roster…"@AkronJackson w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on @PFF ranking #Browns No. 32 roster🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/HSKRPLazQF pic.twitter.com/3gLVKf4iBv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 3, 2025

The Browns entered last season with virtually the same roster that had made the playoffs one year prior.

They’re not as bad as the average three-win team, which is why it was so discouraging to watch them underperform so mightily last season.

Notably, that also speaks volumes about the importance of the quarterback position, and it puts into perspective just how detrimental to the team Deshaun Watson’s play was.

Now, Watson will not be under center anymore, and while the team’s QB conundrum is a major concern and talking point, this team should look much more like the playoff-bound team of the 2023 season than the disappointing squad from last year.

There’s simply no way that, with all the talent this team has and just added, they have the worst roster in the game.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Draws Comparison To 2 Pro Bowl RBs