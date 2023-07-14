Browns LB Makes His Thoughts Clear About Upcoming Season

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to taking a major leap defensively in 2023.
And, even though some fans may have forgotten about him already, veteran LB Sione Takitaki could play a big role in that.
With training camp zooming in, the fifth-year pro shared his excitement and talked about his recovery on a sitdown with Jason Gibbs on an episode of Best Podcast Available:
“I am excited,” Takitaki said, per the Browns official website. “The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can.”
Takitaki reportedly feels great after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, and he feels confident about a big comeback and being able to make an impact on Jim Schwartz’s defense.
He was an up-and-coming guy and a player who always looked close to a breakout, but an ACL tear last season cut his campaign short.
He had posted a career-high 71 tackles and had become a mainstay of the defense before that injury, making the most of some other colleagues’ injuries to establish himself with the team.
There’s no reason to believe he can’t have that same kind of impact next season if he’s as healthy as he claims he is, but he’ll face some steep competition to try and impress and earn a spot as a starter.
It’s also worth noting that Schwartz will be his third defensive coordinator in five years in the league.
Even so, this one will be perhaps the most competent he’s had.
The Browns made it a point of emphasis to get better on that side of the field in 2023, and while most of the headlines will focus on Deshaun Watson, that might be the true X-factor to get over the hump once and for all.
