Browns LB Makes His Thoughts Clear About Upcoming Season

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to taking a major leap defensively in 2023.

And, even though some fans may have forgotten about him already, veteran LB Sione Takitaki could play a big role in that.

With training camp zooming in, the fifth-year pro shared his excitement and talked about his recovery on a sitdown with Jason Gibbs on an episode of Best Podcast Available:

“I am excited,” Takitaki said, per the Browns official website. “The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can.”

Takitaki reportedly feels great after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, and he feels confident about a big comeback and being able to make an impact on Jim Schwartz’s defense.

He was an up-and-coming guy and a player who always looked close to a breakout, but an ACL tear last season cut his campaign short. He had posted a career-high 71 tackles and had become a mainstay of the defense before that injury, making the most of some other colleagues’ injuries to establish himself with the team.