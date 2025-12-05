Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Leader Has A Direct Message For Fans

Browns Leader Has A Direct Message For Fans

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Leader Has A Direct Message For Fans
(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a lot of ups and downs over the past five years, with multiple quarterbacks taking turns leading the offense and putting the fan base through a roller coaster of emotions. The 2025 season has been mostly full of downs, but there is hope for the future after the team brought in an exciting draft class that should put the Browns in a much better position to compete in 2026.

One of the few constants throughout the organization has been the presence of safety Grant Delpit, who has played 73 games over the past five seasons since missing his rookie year with a torn Achilles.

This season, he has again been a stellar part of the secondary and is a big reason the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Delpit recently took the time to share a message with Browns fans during a down year.

“Clevelanders, man. I can’t say enough good things about y’all. They show up to everything that we do and they welcome me with open arms. Always supportive. Always grateful. That’s part of the reason why I love doing community events, because I know it’s going to be a good time,” Delpit said.

Delpit is highly involved in the community and is the Browns’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He has made an impact with his GD Express Foundation and his involvement with Browns Give Back.

It’s impressive how involved Delpit is off the field, and the impact he has made on the community can not be overstated. As great as he has been on the field, his work off of it will be a huge part of his legacy.

He is signed through 2026, but with how well this relationship has gone on both sides, it would be wise for the Browns to keep him around much longer than that.

NEXT:  Jim Schwartz Speaks Out About Loss Of Maliek Collins
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation