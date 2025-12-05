Browns Leader Has A Direct Message For Fans

The Cleveland Browns have had a lot of ups and downs over the past five years, with multiple quarterbacks taking turns leading the offense and putting the fan base through a roller coaster of emotions. The 2025 season has been mostly full of downs, but there is hope for the future after the team brought in an exciting draft class that should put the Browns in a much better position to compete in 2026.

One of the few constants throughout the organization has been the presence of safety Grant Delpit, who has played 73 games over the past five seasons since missing his rookie year with a torn Achilles.

This season, he has again been a stellar part of the secondary and is a big reason the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Delpit recently took the time to share a message with Browns fans during a down year.

“Clevelanders, man. I can’t say enough good things about y’all. They show up to everything that we do and they welcome me with open arms. Always supportive. Always grateful. That’s part of the reason why I love doing community events, because I know it’s going to be a good time,” Delpit said.

"Clevelanders, man… I can't say enough good things about y'all." pic.twitter.com/UcF7WAHlMs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2025

Delpit is highly involved in the community and is the Browns’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He has made an impact with his GD Express Foundation and his involvement with Browns Give Back.

It’s impressive how involved Delpit is off the field, and the impact he has made on the community can not be overstated. As great as he has been on the field, his work off of it will be a huge part of his legacy.

He is signed through 2026, but with how well this relationship has gone on both sides, it would be wise for the Browns to keep him around much longer than that.

