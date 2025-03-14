Browns Legend Admits He ‘Hated’ Recent Roster Move

Browns legend Josh Cribbs isn’t shy about voicing his concerns with the team.

The former player has regularly called out individuals on his weekly podcast, revealing his thoughts about where the Browns are falling short in his eyes.

That’s the case with one of the team’s recent roster additions, a player that elicited a strong response from Cribbs.

He did not hold back his thoughts on Cleveland’s trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, showing his disgust over the move.

“I hated it. I hated it with everything I got,” Cribbs said as he pretended to vomit over the trade deal.

I think @JoshCribbs16 had the same reaction as many fans when they heard about the Kenny Pickett Trade 🤣 "I hated it with everything I got." pic.twitter.com/0okiXEetmn — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) March 14, 2025

Cleveland shipped third-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the team’s fifth-round pick in the upcoming draft to Philadelphia for Pickett.

The Browns are acquiring a quarterback who has plenty of starting experience after he went 14-10 with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first two years in the NFL.

In 2024, the Steelers elected to reboot their quarterback room, shipping Pickett to the Eagles in the process.

Pickett started only one contest for the Eagles in 2024, a 41-7 romp of the Dallas Cowboys late in the season.

The quarterback revealed during his introductory press conference that he was told that he’ll compete for the starting role this season.

Analysts have linked the Browns with multiple quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the team’s No. 2 overall selection.

