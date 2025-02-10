David Njoku Shows Off Wild Strength In Weight Room

The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing season.

That’s why they’re getting a jump start to the 2025 campaign.

David Njoku, who was anticipated to have a standout year in 2024, failed to impress.

And while a lot of that had to do with injuries and subpar quarterback play, he’s not one to make excuses.

Instead, he’s going to work twice as hard.

This is why he turned to social media to demonstrate his ability to effortlessly lift 105-pound dumbbells while sporting sunglasses.

During a hectic week of #Browns offseason talk- here’s the Chief in the lab grinding You might be cool, but you’ll never be David Njoku throwing up 105 pound dumbbells in sunglasses cool#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/XsUWxFyls5 — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) February 6, 2025

It’s well-known that NFL players are significantly stronger than the average person, yet it’s still remarkable to see how effortlessly they lift those weights.

Njoku has grown to become one of the most respected veterans in the locker room.

It once seemed like he was ready to force his way out of Cleveland, and he didn’t always see eye-to-eye with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Now, he’s become a fan favorite and a true source of inspiration and motivation for his teammates.

Watching him suit up and play just hours after suffering some serious burns set the tone for the rest of the team a couple of years ago, making it loud and clear that everybody would have to make sacrifices and push through anything to get the team to the playoffs.

Njoku is reportedly trying to get Myles Garrett to stay in Cleveland, and pulling that off might be even more impressive than this clip.

