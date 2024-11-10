Browns Legend Believes 1 Move Wouldn’t Be Smart For The Team

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns have watched their season fall apart mostly due to an anemic offense that couldn’t sustain drives or generate any sort of consistency under quarterback Deshaun Watson for a third year in a row.

Now, the fanbase has been left with little hope for the future given Watson’s $73.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years.

What’s next for the organization remains to be seen, but one team legend doesn’t want to see the team continue down a troubling path.

In a recent episode of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” legendary returner Josh Cribbs discussed how he doesn’t think the Browns need to rebuild, saying, “It wouldn’t be smart for a GM or for the city to see the team obliterated. We’re only a few pieces away.”

"It wouldn't be smart for a GM or for the city to see the team obliterated we're only a few pieces away." –@JoshCribbs16 on the talks of the Browns blowing up the team for a full rebuild #DawgPound Presented by:@AffinityWH https://t.co/ghY4iO5duz pic.twitter.com/xCJLutbWyt — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 10, 2024

It’s a fair point considering the fact that the team made the playoffs last year when they had competent quarterback play, but that’s still in the past and there are more holes on this roster than just quarterback.

Even being just a few pieces away can necessitate a rebuild, as almost any team in the league can convince themselves they are just a few pieces away.

The problem is that it’s not so easy to find those pieces and this team overall doesn’t look quite as talented as it has over the past few seasons.

Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett have a ton of mileage on their bodies, the offensive line can’t stay healthy, and Denzel Ward keeps racking up concussions.

No fan wants to see another rebuild, but it looks like things are trending in that direction.

