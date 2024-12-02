Browns Legend Calls For ‘Payback’ Against Broncos On Monday Night

The Cleveland Browns’ chances of making the playoffs aren’t particularly high.

They currently have a 1% chance of reaching the promised land, even after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers the last time.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to try.

They will look to play spoiler vs. the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and they will also look to get consecutive wins for the first time all season.

However, for Hanford Dixon, tonight’s game means even more.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the legendary defenseman recalled all the times his team was on the wrong end of a game vs. the Denver Broncos, especially in the AFC Championship Games.

He claimed that John Elway still picks on him about those games to this day, adding that it bothered him to see the Broncos beat them and then lay an egg when it mattered the most.

The Broncos are marching strongly in the playoff race and are favored by 6.5 points ahead of kick-off.

The Browns, however, have been better against good teams than against bad teams.

As good as Bo Nix has been over the past month or so, he’s still a rookie, and Jim Schwartz should have some surprises ready for him when his defense takes the gridiron at Empower Field.

The Browns aren’t eliminated, but the playoffs are a long shot, so they might be aggressive in their attempt to spoil the Broncos’ party tonight.

A team with nothing to lose is dangerous; Jameis Winston auditioning for a long-term gig sets the table for an upset.

