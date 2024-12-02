Jerry Jeudy Opens Up About Confrontation With Steve Smith Sr.

The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver, so they hoped to get more than a “JAG” in the offseason.

They traded for Jerry Jeudy, who had not lived up to expectations but still had the potential to be more than just average.

Notably, last season, legendary WR Steve Smith Sr. had called Jeudy a JAG (just another guy), calling him out for not stepping up and living up to his potential.

That’s why Jeudy got a little chirpy when Smith criticized him last season, leading Smith to put him on absolute blast on television, calling him a “tier 3” wide receiver and claiming that other teams shouldn’t trade for him because he couldn’t handle criticism.

Never forget Steve Smith gave a warning to the team that trades for Jerry Jeudy pic.twitter.com/ZJ8jQSgAci — Zach Bye (@byesline) March 9, 2024

Looking at Jeudy today, it’s clear that he has become more than just an average player.

When asked about that altercation, the Alabama product told ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi that what bothered him from Smith’s comments is that, as a former wide receiver himself, he should’ve known that it takes a whole team for a wide receiver to look good:

“The only reason it’s annoying is just that, especially a receiver like Steve Smith, he understands that you’re only as good as your quarterback, as your line and as your playcaller,” Jeudy said. “No matter how good you are, no matter how open you get, if you don’t get the ball, it don’t really matter. You can look at the numbers and say, ‘Oh, he don’t got the numbers to compare to other guys.’ Jeudy said.

That’s a valid point, but Courtland Sutton’s production was always steady regardless of the many issues that hampered the Denver Broncos’ offense.

Even so, sometimes, a player just needs a change of scenery to break out.

Jeudy has looked better since joining the Browns, especially since Jameis Winston took over as the starter.

Now, with his former team on the other side of the field, he should be motivated to put on a show on Monday night.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About His Time With Broncos