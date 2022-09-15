Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns.

After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players.

Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise.

Throughout his tenure, the former Wisconsin standout had six First-Team and two Second-Team All-Pro selections.

He was named to the Pro Bowl ten times and was part of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Thomas also holds the NFL record for most consecutive snaps played with 10,363 and started in all 167 games he played.

Despite the struggles that the Browns went through in most of his years, Thomas was a steady and immovable presence, as proven by surrendering only 30 sacks in over a decade.

No wonder NFL.com regarded him as the seventh-best offensive tackle of all time.

He was also named the third-best Browns player of all time.

His deeply-rooted affiliation with the squad inspires him to nurture the next generation of Browns fans.

#Browns legend Joe Thomas: "I'm raising my kids the right way. I'm raising them to be Browns fans." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2022

Emmy-nominated sports journalist Camryn Justice tweeted, “#Browns legend Joe Thomas: ‘I’m raising my kids the right way. I’m raising them to be Browns fans.'”

Given his genes, one of his kids might follow in his footsteps and play for the Browns.

Thomas Remained Close To Football

Aside from losing weight after his football career, he also became an analyst on the NFL Network.

He also hosts the ThomaHawk Show podcast with former teammate Andrew Hawkins.

With his impressive resume, Thomas should have the defining moment of his career when he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as early as 2023.

Those who watched him play will reminisce about his dominance, especially his “shot put” style in getting off the line.