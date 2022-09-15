Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

By

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns.

After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players.

Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise.

Throughout his tenure, the former Wisconsin standout had six First-Team and two Second-Team All-Pro selections.

He was named to the Pro Bowl ten times and was part of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Thomas also holds the NFL record for most consecutive snaps played with 10,363 and started in all 167 games he played.

Despite the struggles that the Browns went through in most of his years, Thomas was a steady and immovable presence, as proven by surrendering only 30 sacks in over a decade.

No wonder NFL.com regarded him as the seventh-best offensive tackle of all time.

He was also named the third-best Browns player of all time.

His deeply-rooted affiliation with the squad inspires him to nurture the next generation of Browns fans.

Emmy-nominated sports journalist Camryn Justice tweeted, “#Browns legend Joe Thomas: ‘I’m raising my kids the right way. I’m raising them to be Browns fans.'”

Given his genes, one of his kids might follow in his footsteps and play for the Browns.

 

Thomas Remained Close To Football

Aside from losing weight after his football career, he also became an analyst on the NFL Network.

He also hosts the ThomaHawk Show podcast with former teammate Andrew Hawkins.

With his impressive resume, Thomas should have the defining moment of his career when he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as early as 2023.

Those who watched him play will reminisce about his dominance, especially his “shot put” style in getting off the line.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nick Chubb And Kareem Hunt Do Everything Together
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Cade York Is Staying Level-Headed After Week 1 Heroics
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nick Chubb And Kareem Hunt Do Everything Together

No more pages to load