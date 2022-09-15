Browns Nation

Nick Chubb And Kareem Hunt Do Everything Together

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have to appreciate the Nick ChubbKareem Hunt tandem.

After all, they have been the heart and soul of the team’s offense ever since they’ve played together.

Their partnership gives Cleveland one of the best rushing attacks in the league.

They also helped the Browns break a postseason drought dating back to 2002.

But while their individual talent made them valuable pieces to the squad, playing them simultaneously made them unstoppable.

Chubb had 22 carries for 141 yards in their Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, Hunt had a solid all-around game of 46 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Apparently, as ESPN’s Jake Trotter shared, they share not just playing time but also their moment with the reporters.

Trotter tweeted, “Playing on the field now at the same time, doing press conferences now at the same time, too #Browns.”

It includes a picture from the Browns locker room wherein they faced the press at the same time.

Even their teamwork trickles down to giving replies to journalists.

More importantly, head coach Kevin Stefanski might have found a winning formula in putting them together.

 

A Mind-Boggling Dynamic For Opposing Defenses

The Browns can attack in several ways with Chubb and Hunt on the field.

Hunt’s speed makes him a potent receiver that defenders must pay attention to.

But as they check him, Chubb can also exploit the gaps that their offensive linemen make.

Therefore, teams must pick their poison when they play at the same time.

It’s a dilemma that may cause headaches to several head coaches, especially for Robert Saleh, as the Browns face the New York Jets in Week 2.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

